At UNSC, India flags tech use by terrorists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

On the third anniversary of the Pulwama attacks, India rang the alarm bell in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on terrorists having access to modern and emerging technologies such as encrypted messaging services, drones and quadcopters for cross-border trafficking of drugs and arms, and carrying out attacks.

Pointing out that there was an urgent need for the UN monitoring team and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to focus on non-traditional aspects of terror financing, senior Indian diplomat Rajesh Parihar in a briefing to the UNSC’s counter-terrorism committee said leaders of terrorist organisations in the region portrayed themselves as humanitarian NGOs and non-profit organisations, and continued to spread hatred against India and other countries though internet platforms and social media.

More recently, terrorist groups have been using unmanned aerial platforms. “This cannot happen without the connivance and support of state agencies controlling the territory,” said Parihar while calling on the executive committee of counter-terrorism committee to focus on reporting such incidents.

India also flagged the threat posed by state-sponsored terrorism with UN-designated groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammad continuing to operate in the region.

Must call out masterminds It is important to call out the masterminds behind terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism. We need to call their bluff and hold them accountable. — Rajesh Parihar, Indian Diplomat

