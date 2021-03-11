At World Health Assembly session, Mandaviya expresses dismay over WHO report on Covid death figure

Says country-specific authentic data published by the statutory authority was not taken into account by the premier world body

At World Health Assembly session, Mandaviya expresses dismay over WHO report on Covid death figure

Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly or due to infection or through its indirect impact, the WHO said earlier this month. Representative image: Reuters/file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday expressed dismay over the World Health Organisation’s recent report claiming the actual number of people losing their lives in India after getting infected by COVID was ten times more than the official figure.

Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly or due to infection or through its indirect impact, the WHO said earlier this month.

Addressing the 75th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva at WHO HQ, Mandaviya raised dismay and concern over WHO’s recent exercise. He said country-specific authentic data published by the statutory authority was not taken into account by the premier world body.

The Union Health Minister conveyed the collective disappointment of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, a representative body of health ministers from all states of India, who passed a unanimous resolution regarding the approach and methodology of WHO resulting into “excess mortality reports”.

 Mandaviya acknowledged the key role played by WHO to mitigate global health crisis and said there was a need to ensure centrality of WHO in global architecture and also increase contribution to the organisation by members. The steps would have to be linked to an accountability framework, value for money approach and genuine engagement with members, he added.

Besides equitable access to medical countermeasures including aspects related to intellectual property, need for cost-effective research, technology transfer and regional manufacturing capacities must also remain an important focus area of WHO, the Union Health Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also underscored the need for building a resilient global supply chain to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines, the need for streamlining of WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics and reform as well as strengthening of WHO to build a more resilient global health security architecture, Mandaviya said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

5
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Himachal

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

India will work with partners for inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi

India will work with partners for 'inclusive and flexible' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, says PM Modi

New Delhi join US-led initiative to set up IPEF to bind part...

RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation

RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation

Retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance level ...

Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last we...

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections