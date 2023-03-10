Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

New Delhi, March 9
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
While Atishi will handle the Education, PWD, Power and Tourism Departments, Bhardwaj will look after Health, Urban Development, Water and Industries. Atishi and Bhardwaj have replaced jailed ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, respectively.
Soon after their oath-taking ceremony, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said, “I am hopeful that both Atishi and Saurabh will work hard and follow in the footsteps of Sisodia and Jain.” “Education and health are the two sectors that remain AAP’s top priority. We will try to carry forward the good work done in both these two sectors by Sisodia and Jain,” said Atishi.
