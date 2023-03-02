Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

A day after two jailed Delhi ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, resigned from their respective posts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday recommended the names of party MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for their induction into the Cabinet.

Atishi, a key member of former Deputy CM Sisodia’s education team, will become the first woman minister in the Kejriwal government. She represents the Kalkaji constituency.

Saurabh, party’s national spokesperson, is currently serving the Delhi Jal Board as its vice-chairman. The legislator from Greater Kailash was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.

Denying any crisis in the AAP government following the arrest of Sisodia, Kejriwal said, “PM Narendra Modi wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi, but I want to assure the people it will not stop... Both Atishi and Saurabh are highly educated and professional leaders. They will carry on the good work at double the speed.”

