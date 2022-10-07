Atmosphere in country worrisome, communal harmony disturbed: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, October 7
The atmosphere in the country is worrisome as democracy is under threat and communal harmony has been disturbed, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said.
Speaking at the inauguration and rechristening of a 2.8-km elevated road here as 'Bharat Jodo Setu' on Thursday evening, Gehlot said the name would send a positive message across the country.
The road which connects the LIC building near Ambedkar Circle to Ajmer Road was earlier known as Sodala elevated road. It was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15 but was delayed.
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is giving the message of peace and unity. The atmosphere in the country is worrisome, democracy is under threat and communal harmony is disturbed. In such a situation, calling it 'Bharat Jodo Setu' will send a positive message across the country," Gehlot said.
He said the purpose of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to end hatred and promote brotherhood.
"To commemorate the yatra, this elevated road has been named 'Bharat Jodo Setu'," he added.
The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days and conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. It is being led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The 'Bharat Jodo Setu' road has been built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.
The road will provide significant relief from traffic jams at 22 Godown, Hawa Road and Sodala Tiraha.
