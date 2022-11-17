 Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27 : The Tribune India

Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27

The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers and negotiators from all parties try to reach an agreement by the summit’s scheduled close on Friday

Bhupender Yadav at the summit. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 17

Rich nations are making a push to include language such as "major emitters and "top emitters" in the cover text of the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt which is not acceptable to India, a member of the Indian delegation said.

Developed countries want that all top emitters, particularly the top 20, including India and China, make intense emission cuts (to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius) and not just the rich nations which are historically responsible for climate change, the member told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers and negotiators from all parties try to reach an agreement by the summit’s scheduled close on Friday.

Providing details of the discussions in a blog post, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the progress on key issues at the ongoing UN climate summit has not been good due to the "divergence of views on some fundamental approaches to climate issues".

Key issues that remain unresolved include mitigation work programme, second periodic review, global goal on adaptation, and loss and damage, the minister said.

He said there is a "distinct attempt to forget or overlook" the principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities.

