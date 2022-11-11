Attention train commuters: Several trains in northern states diverted, regulated due to construction works on various sections

Kulwinder Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 11

Many trains in the Ferozepur Railway Division have been diverted and regulated due to construction work being carried out at a railway over bridge on Dhandari Kalan-Ludhiana section.

The 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar special JCO will run via Ludhiana- Dhuri-Rajpura on November 18 while the 22429 Delhi-Pathankot express JCO will be diverted to Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana section skipping stoppage at Sirhind on November 14, 15, 18, 21 and 22, confirmed a senior official of railways posted at the divisional headquarters.

The 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar special JCO will run via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana on November 13 and November 20.

The 14617 Banmankhi-Amritsar express JCO will be diverted to Rajpura- Dhuri-Ludhiana skipping stoppage at Sirhind and Dhandari Kalan on November 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21.

The 14673 Jaynagar -Amritsar express JCO will be diverted to run via Rajpura- Dhuri-Ludhiana skipping stoppage at Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna on November 14, 17 and 21.

The 14649 Jaynagar -Amritsar express JCO will be diverted to run via Rajpura- Dhuri-Ludhiana skipping stoppage at Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna on November 13 and November 20.

The railway official further said that many trains have also been regulated due to the ongoing construction works. The 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express JCO will be regulated for 20 minutes in the route on November 18 while the 12920 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Indore express JCO will be regulated for 20 minutes in the route on November 15 and 18.

The 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar express JCO will be regulated for 60 minutes on the route on November 13 and 20. The 22446 Amritsar-Kanpur Central express JCO will be regulated for 10 minutes on the route on November 15.

Similarly, the northern railways has temporarily cancelled, short terminated, short originated, diverted, rescheduled and regulated many trains due to the construction work being carried out at a railway over bridge on Saharanpur-Moradabad and Jalandhar-Amritsar sections.

The train services of 04374 and 04373 Dehradun-Saharanpur-Dehradun Special JCO will be terminated on November 21 while the 14712 Sri Ganganagar-Haridwar Express JCO will be short-terminated at Saharanpur November 21. The 12054 Amritsar-Haridwar Express will be short terminated at Saharanpur on November 21. The 04591 Ludhiana-Chheharta special JCO will be short terminated at Mananwala on November 14 and November 21.

The 14711 Haridwar –Sri Ganganagar Express JCO will short originate from Saharanpur on November 21 while the 12053 Haridwar-Amritsar Express JCO will also short originate from Saharanpur on November 21. The 04592 Chheharta-Ludhiana special JCO will short-origin from Mananwala on November 12 and November 14.

The 15011 Lucknow-Chandigarh express JCO will be diverted to run via Gajraula-Hapur-Meerut City-Saharanpur on November 20.

The 19032 Rishikesh-Ahmedabad JCO will be rescheduled by 40 minutes on four days on November 11, 12, 28 and 30.

The 14718 Haridwar-Bikaner express JCO will be rescheduled by 30 minutes on November 12 while the 12358 Amritsar-Kolkata express JCO will be rescheduled by 120 minutes on November 21.

The 14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi express JCO will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on November 21.

The 09771 Jalandhar-Amritsar special JCO 12 & 14.11.22 will be regulated for 50 minutes in-between the route on November 12 and November 14 while the 12411 Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity express JCO 12 & 14.11.22 will be regulated for 45 minutes in-between the route on November 12 and November 14. The 15707 Katihar-Amritsar express JCO will be regulated for 15 minutes in-between the route on November 10 and November 14, the railway official added.

#Ferozepur #Moga #Pathankot #Rajpura