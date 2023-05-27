Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to New Delhi next week to meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

The two countries are in talks for advanced technologies, including cutting-edge armed drones, space cooperation and technologies for semi-conductors. This will be the second meeting between the two ministers in about six months. The last one was held in November on the sidelines of an ASEAN meet in Cambodia.

The US Department of Defence today said, “The visit will provide an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and drive ongoing efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries.” It also listed the outcome of the inaugural US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3) conducted in New Delhi on May 22. The two sides discussed views on unique defence challenges, their respective defence policies and areas of convergence and opportunities for further cooperation.

On Austin’s visit, the US said it would be a multi-nation trip, covering Japan, Singapore, India and France.