 Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock : The Tribune India

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi will go ahead with the Australian visit, which also includes a mega Indian community event as well as a bilateral meeting with Albanese

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

Photo for representation. AP



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 17

Next week’s leaders’ meeting of the Quad in Canberra has been cancelled, and the leaders will instead meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan this weekend, said Australian PM Anthony Albanese after receiving a 4.30 am call from US President Joe Biden expressing his inability to make it to Australia due to the deadlock over debt limit in the US.

There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi will go ahead with the Australian visit, which also includes a mega Indian community event as well as a bilateral meeting with Albanese.

PM Modi is slated to leave for Hiroshima for the G7 meet on May 19. India is among the five developing countries invited to attend some of the deliberations of the G7 summit. A planned interaction with Biden on its sidelines is likely to go ahead. 

The PM will then visit Papua New Guinea (PNG) where he will co-chair the third India-Pacific Island Countries' (PIC) summit. Biden, too, was supposed to visit PNG for a separate US-PIC summit. That, too, has been cancelled. The two leaders were to then go to Australia for the Quad meeting where the Australian and the Japanese PMs were to join them for deliberations.

Earlier, the White House said Biden would return to the US after the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default. 

Biden spoke to Albanese earlier on Wednesday to inform him that he would be postponing his trip to Australia, it said. The President’s team engaged with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea’s team to inform them as well, it added.

 

#Australia #japan #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

4
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

6
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

7
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

8
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

9
Nation EXPLAINER

When the world’s second richest man Elon Musk likes his ‘butter chicken’

10
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Panchkula launches crackdown on sale, use of Chinese string
Chandigarh

Panchkula launches crackdown on sale, use of Chinese string

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Top News

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi wil...

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

A White House briefing on the G7 trip says

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Packets suspected to contain heroin

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

The decision is taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive

Gridlock leaves motorists harried