Australian Army Chief on 4-day visit to India

New Delhi, March 9

Chief of Australian Army Lt Gen Richard Maxwell Burr on Wednesday called on Indian counterpart General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Gen Burr is on a four-day visit to India. The two exchanged views on the global situation and the Indo-Pacific region, besides discussing measures for enhancing cooperation between both armies.