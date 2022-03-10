Australian Army Chief on 4-day visit to India

New Delhi, March 9
Chief of Australian Army Lt Gen Richard Maxwell Burr on Wednesday called on Indian counterpart General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Gen Burr is on a four-day visit to India. The two exchanged views on the global situation and the Indo-Pacific region, besides discussing measures for enhancing cooperation between both armies.
