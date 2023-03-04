Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to India from March 8 to 11 during which besides discussing inter-state matters with PM Narendra Modi, he will also play Holi and watch the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, said a simultaneous announcement from New Delhi and Canberra.

“Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of our region. I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Australia mid-year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to visiting India again in September for the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” said Albanese.

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit here during which they will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation.

The visit will also highlight the strong educational and cultural ties between the two nations. Foreign Secretary Penny Wong has just visited Delhi during which she attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the G20 FMM and held a bilateral meeting with Jaishankar whom she had met in Australia last month.

Jaishankar had then asked Canberra to be vigilant against radical activities targeting the Indian community while noting that bilateral ties are on track.

Indicating the Indian interest in mining for rare metals in Australia, Albanese will be accompanied by Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King along with a delegation of senior Australian business leaders which will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai where they will also discuss the impact of the interim FTA.

Albanese will join PM Modi at the fourth Test match at Ahmedabad. This will be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017.

#Australia #Cricket #narendra modi