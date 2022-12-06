Author Jay Shetty to come to India as part of his ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour

Mumbai, December 6
The author and podcast host, Jay Shetty, is set to embark on his first-ever world tour, 'Jay Shetty: Love Rules', and as a part of the same, he will travel to India across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore in May next year.
The world tour will follow the launch of his second book, '8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go' which will be out on January 31, 2023.
ANNOUNCING❤️@jayshetty is bringing his first ever world tour, ‘Love Rules’ to India in May!— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) December 5, 2022
Click the link for more details!👇🏼https://t.co/mCzGlJZP3s#JayShetty #JayShettyWorldTour #LoveRules #JayShettyWisdom #JayShettyQuotes #JayShettyInspired #Trending #Inspiring #Quotes pic.twitter.com/r2Lc7Kf6nm
In the book, Jay offers a revelatory guide to every stage of love, drawing on ancient wisdom and modern science.
In a 90-minute gig of his tour in each city, Jay will take Indian audiences on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, with his much-sought after live meditation sessions, experiments and demonstrations.
Talking about his India leg of tour, the author said, "I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience."
'Jay Shetty: Love Rules' India Tour will start its journey in Mumbai on May 2 followed by Hyderabad on May 5 and culminating at Bengaluru on May 6, 2023.
He further mentioned, "To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow together. The opportunity to share what I've learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for."
Tickets for the same will be available on BookMyShow, which is the producer and co-promoter of the Indian leg of his world tour. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit
Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...