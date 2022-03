Authorities have issued over 1.98 crore traffic challans worth Rs 1,898.73 crore in 2021: Gadkari

PTI

New Delhi, March 24

Authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans worth Rs 1,898.73 crore for traffic violations across the country in the 2021 calendar year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 2,15,328 cases of road rage and rash driving were reported in 2021, as per the government’s centralised database.

According to data provided by the minister, Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,26,037) and Kerala (17,41,932) challans.

Authorities have issued over 40 lakh challans worth Rs 417 crore for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022, Gadkari said.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

The minister also said that while the number of traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 before (between February 1, 2017 to August 31, 2019) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was 13,872,098, the number of cases after (September 1, 2019 to February, 2022) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314.

Gadkari said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

Replying to a separate question, he said 553 National Highways projects in a length of 10,964 km have been awarded during 2020-21.

Expenditure incurred for ongoing works of National Highways (NHs) projects during 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,53,240 crore, Gadkari added.

According to the minister, the contributions received under the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) mode during 2020-21 stood at Rs 12,476 crore.

It has been estimated that 4,076 man-days of work is created for every km of road constructed, he noted.

#nitin gadkari