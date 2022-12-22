Authors Badri Narayan, Anuradha Roy among Sahitya Akademi award winners for 2022

New Delhi, December 22
The prestigious ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ for 2022 will be conferred on authors Badri Narayan and Anuradha Roy, officials said on Thursday.
Narayan would be conferred the award for his collection of poems in Hindi titled ‘Tumadi Ke Shabd’, Sahitya Academy secretary K Srinivasarao said.
Roy will be awarded the award for her novel ‘All the Lives We Never Lived’ in English and Anis Ashfaq for his novel ‘Khwab Sarab’ in Urdu.
The awards announced for 23 languages include seven poetry collections, six novels, two story collections, two literary criticisms, three plays and one autobiography.
He said that the award in Bengali language would be announced after a few days due to technical reasons.
It also announced the ‘Sahitya Akademi Translation’ awards for 2022.
The awardees are given Rs 1 lakh in cash, a engraved copper plaque and a shawl.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet
Meeting decides to continue strategy of randomly testing 2 p...
Covid: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, no random test for under 12
Random testing of two per cent passengers will also take pla...
Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on pleas against demonetisation on January 2
58 petitions filed challenging demonetisation exercise annou...
Light tanks to guided bombs, defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore
Proposals cleared by Defence Acquisition Council headed by D...
India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row
The statement said the talks were ‘frank and in-depth’ to wo...