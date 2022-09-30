Auto-rickshaw driver, who invited Arvind Kejriwal for dinner, is ‘PM Modi’s fan’

Ahmedabad, September 30
Vikram Dantani, an auto-rickshaw driver here, who had recently invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his house for dinner, on Friday said he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dantani was seen donning a saffron scarf at PM Modi's meeting here.
When media questioned Dantani, he said he would vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.
He denied any association with the AAP, and backtracked from his statement that he liked Kejriwal.
Dantani said he had invited Kejriwal for dinner as auto-rickshaw union had asked him to do so and not out of choice.
On September 12, Kejriwal reached Dantani's house in his auto-rickshaw in violation of chief minister's security protocol and had dinner.
At that time, Dantani had told reporters that he was not "tutored", he had invited Kejriwal because he liked him and he had seen a video of an auto-driver inviting Kejriwal for dinner in Punjab. IANS
