Aviation industry poised for growth: Scindia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said airline operators in India were expected to add 110 to 120 new aeroplanes every year in days to come.

Traffic to surpass pre-Covid numbers The number of domestic passengers is likely to touch 4.10 lakh per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister

Addressing the inaugural session of Wings India 2022, the Asia’s largest civil aviation show that is being organised in Hyderabad, Scindia also said the operators need to include more wide-bodied aircraft to their fleet in order to connect several global destinations.

Exuding confidence about air traffic figures rebounding, the minister said, “The number of domestic passengers is likely to touch 4.10 lakh per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25, as the airline industry is in a ‘V’ shaped recovery.”

He asserted that the Indian civil aviation industry was poised to witness tremendous expansion, both in case of airlines and airports. “And therefore fleet augmentation is also important. A country that had a fleet of only 400 aircraft in 2013-14 has grown to a fleet of 710 aircrafts in the past seven years with an addition of 310 aircraft. And we intend to add at least 110 to 120 aircrafts per year as we go forward,” he said.

According to the minister, currently India has about 9,000 pilots, out of which 15 per cent are women. This number was way ahead of the global benchmark of five per cent.