Pariksha Pe Charcha: Avoid shortcuts, adopt 'tech fasting', PM Modi advises students

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 27

Concentrate on your studies like a batsman concentrates on the ball while batting unmindful of crowd’s expectations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to children during the sixth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” held here on Friday.

When asked about Opposition’s criticism, the PM quipped “that is out of syllabus (from today’s discussion)” and added “criticism is like a purification in any democracy. It is a purification ‘yajna’ and the basic condition of a prospering democracy”.

He urged parents to not burden their children with expectations and asked students to always evaluate themselves according to their potential.

Never take the shortcut, he said in his message to students, cautioning them that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run and asserting that exam results were not the end of life.

“Students should refrain from wasting time in finding ways and preparing cheating material and instead spend that time in learning,” he said.

PM Modi cautioned students against excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness and not of their mobile phones.

“Technology fasting” at regular intervals and a demarcated area as a “technology-free zone” in every household would lead to the enhanced joy of life and help children come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets, the Prime Minister suggested.

