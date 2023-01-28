Pariksha Pe Charcha: Avoid shortcuts, adopt 'tech fasting', PM Modi advises students

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, January 27
Concentrate on your studies like a batsman concentrates on the ball while batting unmindful of crowd’s expectations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to children during the sixth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” held here on Friday.
When asked about Opposition’s criticism, the PM quipped “that is out of syllabus (from today’s discussion)” and added “criticism is like a purification in any democracy. It is a purification ‘yajna’ and the basic condition of a prospering democracy”.
He urged parents to not burden their children with expectations and asked students to always evaluate themselves according to their potential.
Never take the shortcut, he said in his message to students, cautioning them that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run and asserting that exam results were not the end of life.
“Students should refrain from wasting time in finding ways and preparing cheating material and instead spend that time in learning,” he said.
PM Modi cautioned students against excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness and not of their mobile phones.
“Technology fasting” at regular intervals and a demarcated area as a “technology-free zone” in every household would lead to the enhanced joy of life and help children come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets, the Prime Minister suggested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...