Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma finds support from unexpected quarters

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 8

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma appears to have found support from unexpected quarters.

Geert Wilders, a Dutch politician, has advised Sharma not to pay heed to the hypocrites.

In a tweet, he said Islamic nations "had no freedom and persecuted minorities".

Wilders is known for his criticism of Islam and the European Union.

His views have made him a controversial figure in the Netherlands and abroad. Since 2004, he has been protected at all times by armed police, according to reports.

From demands seeking her arrest, Sharma has also gathered new supporters and admirers on social media in the past three days.

An embarrassed BJP had suspended Sharma “pending further inquiry” on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate following widespread criticism from the Arab nations and threats of boycott of Indian goods.

