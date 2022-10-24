Ayodhya reflection of great cultural heritage of India: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 23

Calling Ayodhya a “reflection of the great cultural heritage of India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that in the past eight years, India broke “the shackles of inferiority complex and followed a holistic view of the development of its centres of faith”.

Guinness Record

15.76L diyas lit on the banks of the Saryu river

Beacon of light

Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the courage to achieve the most difficult goals. Narendra Modi, PM

President greets nation on Diwali

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in sending Diwali greetings to fellow citizens. In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad. The festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony.” TNS