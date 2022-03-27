Ayurvedic doctors on par with allopathic officers: SC

New Delhi, March 26
Ayurvedic doctors are entitled to parity in salary with allopathic medical and dental officers under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM/NHM) Scheme, the Supreme Court has said.
Refusing to entertain a petition challenging an order of the Uttarakhand High Court, a Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran on March 24 clarified ayurvedic doctors were entitled to be treated on a par with allopathic medical officers under the NRHM/NHM Scheme.
“There is no intelligible differentia so as to distinguish the ayurvedic and homoeopathic medical officers vis-à-vis allopathic and dental medical officers. There is no rationale why similarly situated persons have been discriminated against. The petitioners as well as allopathic and dental medical officers constitute a homogeneous class,” the HC had said. —
