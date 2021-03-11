Azam Khan moves top court over condition for bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan, who was released on interim bail last week, on Monday moved the Supreme Court alleging that the Allahabad High Court has imposed as a bail condition the demolition of buildings of his Jauhar University allegedly built by grabbing of enemy property.

On behalf of Khan (73), advocate Nizam Pasha told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that the High Court had ordered the “demolition” of the university as a condition for interim bail and the district administration wanted to execute the order.

The top court had, on May 19, granted interim bail to him in a “cheating” case.