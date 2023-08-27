Baazigar-fame lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 81

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, known for his work in films such as Baazigar and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, died on Saturday due to age-related ailments. He was 81.
