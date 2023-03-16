Baby dies after surgery in UP; FIR against fake doctor

Etah, March 16
An FIR has been registered against an alleged fake doctor after a two-and-a-half-month-old boy died after he conducted a minor surgery on him, police said on Thursday.
The baby died on Wednesday due to excessive bleeding after Tilak Singh operated on him. It has been alleged that Singh did not inform the family about the baby's death and fled, a police official said.
Chief Medical Officer Umesh Chandra Tripathi said an FIR had been registered in the matter and he had also ordered a probe into it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
2022 Maharashtra crisis: 'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Bhagat Singh Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
According to data released by Statistics Canada from the cen...