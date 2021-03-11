Back from Nepal, PM Modi meets Yogi Adityanath, UP ministers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

On his way back from Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by in Uttar Pradesh where he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP minister at the CM’s official residence in Lucknow today.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Mahanirvana Stupa in Kushinagar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. “I prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can visit the place,” PM Modi said.

The closed-door meeting in Lucknow comes at a time when the state is passing through major developments. Sources said that during the meeting, PM Modi stressed good governance and service and welfare of the poor, asking UP ministers to uphold the trust of the people in the BJP.