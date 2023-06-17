Bad weather, 2,000 tourists stuck in Sikkim

Gangtok, June 16
Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, officials said. The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said.
As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas — considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty.
