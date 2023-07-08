Bad weather forces Army chopper for skid landing on road in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, July 8
An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, which was tasked to undertake a medical evacuation mission in Arunachal Pradesh, was forced to make a ‘one-skid landing’ on a road after it encountered adverse weather conditions.
An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/8S9fl2JMY4— SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 8, 2023
The patients, who were being carried in the chopper on July 7, have been shifted to Jorhat in Assam for further medical treatment, the Indian Army stated.
Taking to Twitter, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, “An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in Arunachal Pradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place - Helicopter made ‘One Skid Landing’ on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.”
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast torrential rains between July 7 and July 11 in the northeastern states. Accordingly, the IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ over the region during the forecast period.
