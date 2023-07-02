Badrinath highway remains blocked due to heavy rain in Chamoli, commuters stranded

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), July 2

Following incessant rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been shut for the last 13 hours at Lambagad and Khachada drains, leaving the commuters stranded, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working to open the highway.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Badrinath highway was shut due to a landslide after it reopened for traffic.

Later on Saturday, vehicle movement on the highway had to be restricted again due to rise in the water level in the Khachdu drain near Lambagad.

Authorities closed the Badrinath highway at Chhinka in Chamoli, leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists, stranded.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rain triggered a landslide at the same place. A stretch of 100 meters of the highway was blocked due to the landslide from a hill near Chhinka.