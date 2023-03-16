Bail for Lalu, Rabri, Misa in rly land-for-job scam

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday gave bail to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in the alleged railway land-for-job scam. TNS
India invites Pak defence minister for SCO meet
New Delhi: India has invited Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on April 28, people familiar with the development said. PTI
ED searches Church of North India’s Nagpur office
Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at 11 places across India, including the Church of North India’s Nagpur office, in a cheating case registered against a bishop in Bhopal. PTI
PIL in SC seeks ‘National Commission for Men’
New Delhi: Alleging that almost half the 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021 were committed by men, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought creation of ‘National Commission for Men’ to curb the deaths.
