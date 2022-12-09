Bail for Maha ex-top cop in phone tapping case

PTI

New Delhi, December 8

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees, saying he is prima facie "not guilty" of acquiring or retaining the "proceeds of crime".

Justice Jasmeet Singh ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount subject to certain conditions.

The judge said while tapping phone lines without consent was prima facie a breach of privacy, the scheduled offences under the under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not made out and the ED had "not substantiated" that Pandey "derived or obtained any property" from a criminal activity.

The court said on the basis of the material collected and referenced by the ED, it could be concluded that the central agency had not substantiated that Pandey had derived or obtained any property as a result of a scheduled offence or indulged in any activity or process relating to that property.

The court observed there was no likelihood of the accused committing an offence under the PMLA if released.