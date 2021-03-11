Bail granted to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

New Delhi, May 18
Noting that the trial was unlikely to be completed anytime soon, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, saying she had been in jail since August 2015. A Bench led by Justice LN Rao took note of the fact that out of 237 prosecution witnesses, only 68 had been examined till date. “Taking into account that petitioner has been in custody for over six years and even if 50 per cent witnesses are examined, the trial would not be over soon.”
“The petitioner is directed to be released on bail subject to the satisfaction of the trial court’s conditions,” said the Bench.
