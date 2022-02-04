Bains gets another 1-week protection from arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for a week the protection from arrest given to Lok Insaaf Party legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains in a criminal case. TNS
SC turns down plea over GATE postponement
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) commencing from February 5. TNS
PMC Bank scam: Ex-director held in Bihar
Mumbai: Former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Daljit Singh Bal, wanted in the multi-crore bank scam, was on Thursday arrested by the Mumbai police in Bihar.
