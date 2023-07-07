Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the Balasore triple-train accident that claimed more than 290 lives, has arrested three Railways employees, officials said on Friday.

They said those arrested include senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar under Sections— 304 and 202— of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence, they added.

The central probe agency had officially taken over the probe into Odisha’s Balasore train crash on June 6.

The crash on June 2 involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed more than 290 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI