 Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident site. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the Balasore triple-train accident that claimed more than 290 lives, has arrested three Railways employees, officials said on Friday.

They said those arrested include senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar under Sections— 304 and 202— of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence, they added.

The central probe agency had officially taken over the probe into Odisha’s Balasore train crash on June 6.

The crash on June 2 involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed more than 290 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

2
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Himachal

Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

5
Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

6
World

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Justin Trudeau

7
Nation

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance begins probe against ex-Chief Secretary

9
Nation

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on Gujarat HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains...

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Gurdaspur: Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protest in Mohali: Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: Chandigarh Housing Board to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Chandigarh Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Chandigarh: Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Delhi HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to 3-day police custody

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string