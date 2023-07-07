New Delhi, July 7
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the Balasore triple-train accident that claimed more than 290 lives, has arrested three Railways employees, officials said on Friday.
They said those arrested include senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar under Sections— 304 and 202— of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence, they added.
The central probe agency had officially taken over the probe into Odisha’s Balasore train crash on June 6.
The crash on June 2 involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed more than 290 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees
The sections under which the trio has been arrested pertains...
Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress
Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...
Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18
Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...