Balconies sagging, safety issues to fore at another Gurugram housing complex

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 5

Calling their flats “unsafe” like Chintels, over 700 families of Godrej Summit in Sector 104 here have approached the district administration seeking its intervention.

Under the scanner since its completion in 2017 owing to sagging balconies and flooring issues in its around 1,100 builder flats, the project is in the limelight yet again as a major chunk of plaster fell off a balcony last night. The builder was quick to share an IIT-Delhi report claiming the society was “safe”. Accepting the “lapses and structural flaws”, the builder has offered to buy back all flats at the basic selling price (BSP) and has even shot off an email to the residents.

While terming the offered price “too less”, the residents have refused to accept the IIT report alleging no team from the institute had ever audited the project. They have demanded an audit by an agency appointed by the administration. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said before proceeding further, the administration would get the IIT report reviewed.

“The quality of the project is as bad as of Chintels. The balconies have been unsafe since day one. The builder always seeks cover under the IIT report, which is more of an opinion than an audit. The builder conducted all tests itself and only took the findings to the IIT for an opinion,” said Vishal Gupta, a representative of the residents.

Authored by Prof Bishwajit Bhattacharjee, the IIT report cited the presence of high chloride content in concrete. It declared the “structural integrity and safety of the basement and overall structure elements intact by and large, subject to appropriate repair of isolated distresses”. “There are pockets in the project where corrosion has occurred beyond acceptable levels and the same can be repaired,” it said.

In a statement, the builder regretted the construction quality issues, but said it had got an independent assessment done by IIT experts. “They have indicated that the buildings are safe for habitation and there is no near-term threat. They have also committed to advise us on a course of action to ensure the buildings remain safe,” it said.