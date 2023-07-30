Balochistan leader seeks India’s support

PTI

Haridwar, July 29

Prime Minister of the Balochistan government-in-exile Naela Quadri has sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) for its freedom from Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

“PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government have an opportunity today to rise in support of Balochistan at the UN, which they may not have tomorrow,” Quadri said on Friday.

