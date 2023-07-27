Bamboo to be used as fence along highways

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha that the government would introduce bamboo-made “Bahu Balli” fences along expressways and national highways and a pilot project would be undertaken in Chhattisgarh.

No move to link govt ID with social media

The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal to link any identity card issued by the government with social media accounts of individuals.

Mines and minerals Bill introduced in LS

The Mines and Minerals (development and regulation) Amendment Bill which increases exploration and mining of critical minerals that are essential for economic development and national security in the country, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

