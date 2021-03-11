Ban single-use plastic, Centre directs states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Only 2,500 out of the 4,700-odd urban local bodies (ULBs) across India have notified the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) from July 1, prompting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to ask those left out to do the needful by June 30.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission — Urban 2.0, plastic waste management, including elimination of SUP, is an area of focus. The ministry has also issued a detailed advisory to the states and UTs, wherein it appeals to take up a range of activities, including large-scale cleaning and plogging drives, with special emphasis on plastic waste collection.

As per the Plastic Waste Management (Amended) Rules, 2021, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic less than 75 microns has been banned with effect from September 30, 2021.

In accordance with the PWM (Amended) Rules, 2021, a range of complementary initiatives will also be taken up to strengthen enforcement. ULBs will need to identify SUP alternatives (such as cloth, jute, plastic bags, degradable cutleries, etc.) readily available in the market and create awareness about such alternatives among citizens.