Bangladesh allows India use of its crucial Chittagong Port

Dhaka, April 28
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who underlined the importance of connectivity between the two neighbours and offered her country’s main seaport — Chittagong Port — to India’s landlocked northeastern states like Assam and Tripura.
Bus service via Dhaka postponed
Agartala: The Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka, which was scheduled to resume from Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, was postponed owing to some “technical reasons”, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder said. PTI
Jaishankar, who arrived here on Thursday on a brief official visit, handed over an invitation to Hasina on her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s behalf to visit New Delhi.
“Thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm reception. Conveyed personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Our bilateral relations are moving from strength to strength under the guidance of the two leaders,” Jaishankar tweeted.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Hasina said the two countries had to boost the connectivity further, her press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
She told Jaishankar that the enhanced connectivity was needed for mutual benefit. She said India’s northeastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh’s southeastern Chittagong Port, Karim said.
