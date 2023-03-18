Bangladeshi militant nabbed in Mizoram

PTI

Aizawl, March 18

A 29-year-old militant belonging to the Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), a Bangladesh-based rebel outfit, was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, the paramilitary organisation said in a statement.

Faliansang Bawm was allegedly staying at a house at Bungtlang village for some time, the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided the house and nabbed the militant on Friday, it said, adding that he was handed over to the state police.

Earlier on March 10, Assam Rifles had apprehended another KCNA militant at Hmunnuam village in the same district.

Fleeing the Bangladesh Army's offensive against the KCNA, more than 500 people from the neighbouring country's Chittagong Hill Tracts have taken refuge in Lawngtlai district.

The first batch of the Kuki-Chin refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, entered the northeastern state in February last year.