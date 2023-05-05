Bank loan fraud: ED raids Delhi rice firm

New Delhi: The ED has conducted searches at several place in Delhi and Gurugram linked to a Capital-based rice company and its promoter, who allegedly donated about Rs 2.5 crore to a political party in the UK, as part of its probe under the PMLA in an alleged bank loan fraud of over Rs 1,200 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...