Bank manager loses Rs 5.10 lakh in cyber fraud while trying to sell household items

Nagpur, July 30
A manager in a leading bank lost Rs 5.10 lakh in a cyber fraud while she was trying to sell some household items on an online marketplace, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
Smita Vishwas (31) uploaded details of a refrigerator and sofa that she wanted to sell and soon got a call from a person who said he wanted to buy the items, the official said.
“The accused asked her to send Rs 60 as an initial verification transaction. After she did so, he withdrew Rs 1.01 lakh from her account. In the name of refunding this amount, she again paid Rs 9,000 and the accused withdrew Rs 5.10 lakh in all,” he said.
A case was lodged under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts are on to nab the culprit, the official said.
