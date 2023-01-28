Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

Chennai, January 28

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has deferred the two-day nationwide bank strike on January 30-31 following an understanding at the conciliation meeting held in Mumbai, said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association.

According to Venkatachalam, the Indian Banks’ Association has agreed to hold a meeting with the unions on January 31.

At the conciliation meeting held on Friday, it was decided that the three common issues – five-day banking, updation of pension and restoration of old pension scheme -- would be discussed on January 31.

The other residual issues will be discussed with respective officers and workmen unions separately.

The UFBU is an umbrella body of several bank unions which had earlier decided to go on strike to press their demands.

The strike was to press for the following demands: five-days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System, immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres. IANS

