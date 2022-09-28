 Bans on RSS, Maoists were not effective: Left parties on Centre’s move against PFI : The Tribune India

Bans on RSS, Maoists were not effective: Left parties on Centre’s move against PFI

Calling on the government to expose PFI’s sectarian and divisive ideology, the Left party said that the organisation has to be fought politically among the people

Bans on RSS, Maoists were not effective: Left parties on Centre’s move against PFI

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, September 28

The Left parties on Wednesday said they oppose the extremist views of the Popular Front of India (PFI) but do not support the way the government is tackling it by banning the outfit under the anti-terror law UAPA.

In a statement, the CPI (M) alleged that the PFI and the RSS have been engaged in killings and retaliatory killings in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, vitiating the atmosphere to create communal polarisation.

“However, the notification of the PFI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is not the way to tackle this problem. Past experience has shown that bans on organisations like the RSS and the Maoists were not effective,” it said.

It suggested that there has to be firm administrative action under the existing laws against the PFI whenever it indulges in illegal or violent activities.

“A ban is not a solution to tackle this problem. We have seen what our own experience and India’s experience have been. RSS was banned thrice after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Has anything stopped?” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We have also seen a ban on CPI (Maoist). Even today the security forces are at loggerheads with them and the two continue to battle each other in certain parts of the country.

“We have to politically isolate such forces which spread extremism and terror tactics and administratively take firm action against their criminal activities. That is the manner in which this has to be tackled,” he said.

The state administration will take firm action against extremist organisations, be it the Popular Front of India (PFI) or anybody else, said Yechury whose party leads the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

The party statement said the PFI holds extremist views and has been indulging in violent activities against its perceived opponents.

The CPI(M) has been strongly opposed to these extremist views and has always condemned the violent activities of the PFI,’ it said.

Calling on the government to expose PFI’s sectarian and divisive ideology, the Left party said that the organisation has to be fought politically among the people.

“There are also extremist organisations like the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, elements of whom have been implicated in the killings of noted secular writers and personalities.

“All these forces, whether they represent extremist majority or minority groups, must be combated by utilising the regular laws of the land and by firm administrative action,” it said Maintaining the secular-democratic character of the republic by countering such forces must be the prime duty of those who exercise power and are sworn to uphold the Constitution, it said.

Echoing similar views, the CPI in a separate statement said that banning an organisation will not be beneficial.

“Often the ban has proved to be counter-productive. The CPI does not at all support any of the extremist views held by the Popular Front of India and also condemns all violent activities committed by it against its opponents.

“In the wake of past experience, the party disapproves the ban on PFI,” it said.

The government on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

6
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

7
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

10
Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested