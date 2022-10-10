Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has condemned attempts by some “vested interests” to tarnish the image of Justice DY Chandrachud, who is likely to take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

“It is nothing but a scurrilous and malicious attempt to interfere with the functioning of the judiciary and the administration of justice,” the BCI said about a letter circulated by one Rashid Khan Pathan levelling certain allegations against Justice Chandrachud, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after CJI UU Lalit.

“The country and the Indian Bar have complete faith in Justice DY Chandrachud. He is an asset for the world’s judiciary and is known for

his knowledge, honesty and integrity. But surprisingly, even such popular judges are being attacked,” the BCI said in a statement, following a complaint of alleged misuse of office against him.

The BCI, which regulates the legal profession in India, assailed Pathan, who claims to be the chief of the so-called ‘Supreme Court and High Court Litigant Association’, for lodging a complaint with the President and others against Justice Chandrachud.

Terming it a “deliberate attempt to malign Indian judiciary”, the statement said, “Bar Council of India has strongly deprecated the modus of some people with vested interests for their unsuccessful attempt to tarnish the image of the Supreme Court or its judges. Such a growing tendency is really a matter of serious concern for the country and it has to be checked anyhow.”

The BCI said it has thoroughly examined the contents of the 165-page letter and found it nothing but a “scurrilous and malicious attempt” to interfere with the functioning of the judiciary. The BCI has been informed that along with Pathan, two other advocates were also held guilty of contempt in 2019 for conniving with him, and all three were sentenced to three-month imprisonment by the SC, the statement read.

