Bar six MLAs who defected to Congress in Rajasthan from voting in June 10 poll: BSP

New Delhi, June 1

In trouble for the Congress, the BSP today urged the state Governor and Assembly Speaker to not allow its six MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress, to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha’s June 10 election in Rajasthan.

Under instruction from BSP chief Mayawati, Rajasthan BSP president Bhagwan Singh Baba in a letter to Governor Kalraj Mishra and Speaker CP Joshi said the apex court ruling regarding them under anti-defection law was expected soon.

Political pundits say in case the BSP’s plea is held, it will have a damning effect on the chances of two Congress nominees for the election in the state.

The BSP had won seats in Rajasthan in the 2018 Assembly election. All its MLAs, however, merged with the ruling Congress.

The decision of the Speaker to allow the merger of its MLAs was legally challenged by the BSP under the anti-defection law.

The case has reached the apex court, and is expected to be disposed off soon. The BSP has pressed for annulment of their membership to the Assembly.

Cong to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel

Jaipur: The Congress has decided to shift its MLAs in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them ahead of the June 10 RS elections. PTI

BSP to field Shah Alam for Azamgarh bypoll

Lucknow: The BSP on Wednesday announced that Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, will be party’s candidate for the byelection on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. PTI

