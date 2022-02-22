Baseless, says MEA after UN tweet on Rana Ayyub

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

India has angrily protested to the UN in Geneva alleging judicial harassment of an Indian journalist, Rana Ayyub.

“Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless and unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law, but is equally clear that no one is above the law,” said India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva to a tweet by UN Geneva that quoted some of its Special Representatives (SRs) on the issue.

This will be followed up by a Note Verbale from India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva. It will also be taken up with the UN Office in Geneva, said sources here.

The UN Geneva had put out a tweet that said, “Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist Rana Ayyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress UN SRs.”

“We expect SRs to be objective and accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes UN Geneva’s reputation,” added India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly attached Ayyub’s assets worth Rs 1.77 crore for diversion of funds gathered for Covid relief as well as for breaching foreign currency regulations by receiving donations from abroad.

Ayyub is known for publishing a book ‘Gujarat Files’, based on her conversations with civil and police officers in the state on riots and fake encounters.

