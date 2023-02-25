 Battleground Bihar-political temperatures rise, parties launch poll campaigns : The Tribune India

While Nitish Kumar shared the stage with RJD and other prospective allies in Purnea, Amit Shah addressed public meetings to shore up support for his party

Amit Shah addresses rally in Bihar. Pic credit- Twitter/Amit Shah



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, February 25

The 2024 general election is around the corner and political temperatures in Bihar are soaring.

JD (U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday locked horns holding rallies and public meetings, slinging allegations.

While Kumar shared the stage with RJD and other prospective allies in Purnea, announcing jobs and other benefits for the people of Bihar, BJP’s chief strategist Shah addressed public meetings to shore up support for his party which in 2019 contested the general elections with JD(U).

Notably, this is Shah’s fourth trip to Bihar since Kumar ended relationship with the BJP to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with RJD and others.

The RJD, the largest constituent of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ claimed that Shah was frequenting Bihar “due to fear of losing seats.”

“Our grand alliance with CM Nitish Kumar made BJP anxious, they fear that they will lose their seats, that is why Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar again and again,” Tejashwi was quoted as saying by agencies

The Home Minister, in turn, termed the JD(U)-RJD alliance “unholy like oil and water”.

He also alleged that Kumar had left BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having “every three years.”

Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, Shah said that Kumar agreed to make Tejashwi the next CM.

“After fighting his entire life against the Congress and ‘jungle raj’ Nitish Kumar allied with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and Sonia Gandhi’s Congress. He hasbecome ‘avsarwaadi’ (opportunist) from being ‘vikaswaadi’ (pro-development) for his Prime Ministerial ambitions.

“Enough of ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’, the BJP’s doors are closed forever for Nitish,” he was quoted as saying by agencies

“Nitish Kumar can’t stop demographic change in the border areas of Bihar. Elect Narendra Modi again in 2024 with two-third majority and we will put brakes on such attempts,” he added

Political importance of Bihar

The CM and his deputy were joined by Congress and Left in Purnea in a display of ‘united opposition’ which Kumar believes is the way forward to take on the BJP in the coming general elections.

Bihar contributes 40 seats in Lok Sabha.

For the BJP, Bihar is a matter of prestige, especially now that JD(U) has dumped it.

The saffron party is still smarting over Kumar’s decision and isbanking onits organisational strength and ideology to counter JD(U)/RJD.

Kumar is believed to be thinking of 2024 as his swan song and is banking on his and Lalu Prasad’s traditional votes

Sources say he is working on a strategy to take on former ally BJP in the Hindi heartland states Uttar Pradesh (80) Bihar (40) and Jharkhand (14) which together account for 134 seats in the Lok Sabha.

BJP and allies, which in 2019 included JD(U) had won a major chunk (around 115) of these seats. The strategy seems to be aimed at reducing the BJP’s 2019 score in these seats by at least 50 per cent.

Kushwaha and other factors

Bihar, however, is a complex state governed by caste politics.

Key OBC leader Upendra Kushwaha and his supporters have quit the JD(U) and formed the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

Kushwaha saw himself as Kumar’s successor in Bihar’s politics.

Hehad been sulking after Kumar announced that Tejashwi would lead the ruling coalition in the 2025 legislative assembly election.

The development is expected to benefit BJP, which is also wooing leaders from other parties to take on the ruling coalition.

Kushwaha is believed to be close to BJP.

He was also a central minister in the NDA government between 2014 and 2018.

