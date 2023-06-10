BCI declares results of qualifying exam for Indians with foreign law degrees; SC disposes of plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

The Supreme Court has disposed of a petition seeking directions to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to declare results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees after being told that the BCI has already declared the results.

The BCI – which regulates the legal profession in the country – conducts ‘All India Bar Examination (AIBE)’ for issuing Certificate of Practice to lawyers. The 18th AIBE was conducted between 19 December 2022 and 24 December 2022.

“When the matter is called, counsel for the petitioner apprises this Court that the result of the 18th Bar Council of Indian Qualifying Examination for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees has already been published on June 7, 2023. “In that view of the matter, the cause of action of the present petition does not survive. The petition is, accordingly, disposed of,” a Vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose said on Friday.

The petitioners’ had earlier sought urgent hearing, saying that if the results were not declared this month, more than 75 candidates will not be able to take the AIBE scheduled later this year.