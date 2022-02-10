Be aware of fake websites offering govt recruitments: National Recruitment Agency

New Delhi, February 10
The National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examination for central government recruitments, has asked people to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name.
It has come to notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being published in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), the NRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday.
“It is hereby clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. Appropriate action in this regard is being taken as per law,” it said.
NRA is yet to launch its official website, the notice stated.
The candidates/applicants/aspirants and general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos, it said.
The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...