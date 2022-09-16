Be courteous to MPs & MLAs, babus told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

The government has issued consolidated guidelines on dealings between the administration and Members of Parliament and state legislatures, saying that officials should be “courteous” and take “prompt action” on requests made by the public representatives. It has also noted that any violation of the guidelines “will be dealt with seriously”.

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in its order said the MPs and members of state legislatures, as the accredited representatives of the people, occupied “a very important place in our democratic set-up”.

It further noted that in connection with their duties, the public representatives often found it necessary to seek information from the Union ministries and departments or the state governments or asked for interviews with officers.

“Every member of the government service, in the discharge of his or her duties, should act in a courteous manner and should not adopt dilatory tactics in his or her dealings with the public representatives,” it said, highlighting the rules for the all-India services officers.

Any violation of these guidelines will be viewed seriously, the DoPT asserted, adding that a violation of the conduct rules, which is established after due inquiry, “will render the government servant concerned liable to appropriate punishment”.

The DoPT said, “Letters from MPs and members of state legislatures must be promptly acknowledged, and a reply sent at an appropriate level expeditiously as per the relevant provisions of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure.”

It also said, “A government servant should not approach MPs or MLAs for sponsoring his individual case, as bringing or attempting to bring political or non-official or other outside influence is prohibited under Rule 18 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and Rule 20 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.”

The guidelines have been shared with all ministries of the Central government and Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs. They have been directed to circulate them at all levels.