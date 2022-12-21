Be mindful of problems of poor, Rahul tells Modi

New Delhi, December 20
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked PM Narendra Modi to stop “favouring friends” and start serving people reeling under high inflation. He highlighted that the Congress government in Rajasthan was providing gas cylinders at less than half the price provided by the Centre.
“Mr Prime Minister, stop favouring your ‘friends’ and serve the people hit hard by high inflation,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress has been attacking the central government over the rise in prices of essential commodities.
